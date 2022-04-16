Inaugural Eggsploration egg hunt held at Julian B. Lane Park

Roughly 40,000 eggs were scattered through the park with prizes for everyone.

TAMPA, Fla — It's Easter weekend and there are celebrations across the Tampa Bay area. On Saturday, Julian B. Park hosted the biggest egg hunt in Tampa.

Tampa's Downtown Eggsploration had roughly 40,000 eggs scattered throughout the park. The inaugural event welcomed crowds of people, with lines of people waiting to register and redeem their prizes.

"[From] Poppers to crafts to bubbles to snap bracelets," Rachel Radawec with Tampa Downtown Partnership said. "All kinds of good stuff!"

The event started at 9 a.m. and lasted through 2 p.m. Egg hunters were given a card, specific to their age, with a list of eggs to search for. Once all the eggs were found, they'd be taken in to be redeemed for a prize.

There was family fun for all. Prizes were offered for kids of all ages, and adults too. Kids aged 14-17 had the chance to win AirPods. Adults aged 18 and older could enter to win one of two Tampa Bay staycations.