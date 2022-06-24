Free adoption event for at-risk cats, dogs at Hillsborough pet shelter

Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is over 500% capacity for cats and more than 130% over capacity for dogs.

TAMPA, Fla — A local Hillsborough pet shelter is experiencing overcrowding this summer and plans to hold a free adoption day to give cats and dogs a fur-ever home.

Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is hosting a Summer Adoption Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in an attempt to reduce crowding in the shelter. The event will feature sprinklers, splash pads and shaved-ice treats. A OneBlood truck will also be in attendance to allow the opportunity to donate blood amid the nation's ongoing shortage.

"The shelter is well above its capacity for dogs and especially cats, and PRC officials hope the event will help clear the shelter," Pet Resource Center said in a news release.

They've been over 500% capacity for cats during the last week and more than 130% over capacity for dogs.

The pet shelter has seen an increase in kittens by the dozens.

Shelter officials want to remind the community to avoid "kitnapping."

"Shelter officials remind residents that if the mother is around, young kittens should be left alone so their mother can care for them," they said. "If the mother is not immediately seen, don’t assume she has abandoned the kittens. Moms leave kittens at times to search for food and water and will hide nearby if she hears or sees people."

The shelter has a "Wait Until 8" program to help residents become excellent caregivers for neonatal kittens until 8 weeks of age when they're able to enter a shelter for adoption.

And for those who are unable to take on a dog full time, The Pet Resource Center has an active program for residents to become foster parents.

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd, Tampa. It's an open-admission shelter that accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. Check out who's available ahead of the adoption event here.