TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department reported 11 arrests made during Gasparilla on Saturday.

The arrests include five felonies and six misdemeanors. About 300,000 people attended Gasparilla on Saturday.

"The vast majority of people at the parade were well behaved and had a great time," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan in a news release. "Once again, the city put on a great show. A lot of people work hard to make this a safe and fun event. I think the parade goers really appreciate that."

The arrests include:

Two arrests for battery on a law enforcement officer. Both arrests were related to an incident in which Tampa police officers were asked to intervene after a man refused to leave a place. The man struck an officer and as the man was being arrested, another man struck an officer. The officer was injured, but police said the injuries do not appear to be serious.

Two arrests for felony criminal mischief. Police said both arrests were related to an incident in which two men stood atop a Tampa police vehicle and damaged it.

One arrest for felony battery in a domestic dispute.

Three misdemeanors were for disorderly conduct.

Two misdemeanors were for underage drinking.

One misdemeanor was for obstruction.

Here's the year-by-year breakdown of arrests made by Tampa police during Gasparilla:

2018 – 20 arrests made; one felony arrest and 19 misdemeanor arrests

2017 – Eight arrests made

2016 – 25 arrests made; two felony arrests and 23 misdemeanor arrests

2015 – 24 arrests made

Tampa Fire Rescue reported 38 medical transports, most of them for minor injuries or alcohol.

