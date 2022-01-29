'ARGHH' ye ready? Pirates plan to invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla 2022

The all-day festival kicks off with the invasion of pirates on the fully-rigged pirate ship Jose Gasparilla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy, Mateys! You finally made it to the day of the event everyone has waited for — the Gasparilla Pirate Festival 2022.

We hope you 'Arghhh' ready to watch pirates invade downtown Tampa and have a good time!

Here's a quick breakdown of what to expect during the festival:

Gasparilla Invasion

The all-day festival kicks off with the invasion of pirates on the fully-rigged pirate ship Jose Gasparilla.

After the ship sails up the water and docks at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be demanded to surrender the key to the city to Captain Peter Lackman of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

With the key in hand, the krewe celebrates their victory in a parade of pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

The Jose Gasparilla will begin sailing at noon Saturday from Port Tampa Bay.

The ship then will sail up the Ybor Channel, around Harbour Island and into the Seddon Channel toward the Tampa Convention Center. That's where, at 1 p.m., the pirates demand Castor surrender the key to the city.

People are advised not to take part in the invasion this year given the forecast of high winds and rough water.

Time: Noon until 1 p.m.

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

After capturing the city of Tampa, there's no better way to celebrate than a big parade down Bayshore Boulevard!

Pirates will invade the streets to shower the crowds with treasures along the 4.5-mile parade route.

The parade will begin at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard before continuing down Bayshore Boulevard.

Once floats reach Brorein Street, the parade will make a turn to the east.

A quick turn onto Ashley Drive is up next on the pirates' route before it ends at the intersection with Cass Street.

The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will feature more than 140 units, including 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands and 50 distinct Krewes.

You can catch them and their treasures anywhere along the parade route for free.

See a map of the parade route here.

Time: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Location: Along Bayshore Boulevard

Along with the main events, there are stages placed along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa with live entertainment pre and post parade in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Parl and MacDill Park, the event's website explains.

So who will be taking the stage? Here's a quick list to keep in mind.

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):

DJ/STATION MUSIC — 10-11:30 a.m.

Shawn Scheller and the Contenders — 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Break for Parade of the Pirates — 3-5:30 p.m.

— 3-5:30 p.m. More is More — 5:30-8 p.m.

CURTIS HIXON PARK STAGE (LATIN/LA RUMBA 106.5 FM):

DJ / STATION MUSIC — 9-10 a.m.

Caliente Band — 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Break for Parade of the Pirates — 3:30-5:30 p.m.

— 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sol Caribe — 5:30- 8 p.m.