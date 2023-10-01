List: Haunted events, attractions going on across Tampa Bay and Central Florida this Halloween season

From large-scale amusement park events to local haunted houses and trails, there's something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now is the time to get into the Halloween spirit — and what better way to do that than by checking out some haunted houses, events and attractions across the area?

In the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida, there are multiple spooktacular events going on that will surely send a shiver down your spine. From large-scale amusement park events to local haunted houses and trails, there's something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season.

Here's a breakdown of events and attractions that can be found across Tampa Bay and Central Florida:

This haunted house attraction with zombies, demons and scary clowns is one of the largest independent haunted house scream parks in the country, according to the attraction's website.

Event-goers can look forward to bone-chilling attractions like Rage 3D, Ravehill Asylum, Bloodwater Bayou, Demon's Revenge, Zombie Paintball Assault, Monster Midway and new this year to the list of houses – Breach.

Dates: Now until Saturday, Nov. 4

Price: Tickets range from $24 to $52 depending on the night chosen

Location: 27839 Saint Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525

As Tampa's only authentic nautical haunted attraction, event-goers are welcomed to walk across several decks of a historic WWII cargo ship armed with "nerves of steel and a will to survive."

Dates: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between Sept. 29-Oct. 28

Price: Tickets range from $22 to $29 depending on the night chosen

Location: 705 Channelside Drive, behind the Florida Aquarium

This outdoor haunted trail in Plant City was founded in 2014 operating a Halloween haunt. Event-goers can look forward to interactive horror trails, escape games, laser tag and a new haunted hayride.

Dates: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 29-Nov. 4

Price: Tickets start at $27

Location: 2837 South Frontage Road, Plant City, FL 335662

The Teen Arts, Sports and Cultural Opportunities Division with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation is hosting its 16th annual Field of Screams. This event will take people on a "deep dive into the heart of the swamps' past where the whispers of rituals and spirits linger."

Event-goers are invited to travel on a journey through the eerie land, surrounded by twisted gardens and murky waters.

Dates: 7 p.m. until midnight from Oct. 27-29 & 31

Price: Presale tickets go on sale Oct. 2 for $10. Day of tickets are $15.

Location: 3010 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL, 33712

Halloween fans are invited this October to brave this local event that brings out monsters and maniacs when the sun goes down.

Set in a seemingly "peaceful farmland," people who are brave enough to enter will experience walk-around characters, photo ops, haunted houses, hayrides and much more.

Dates: 6-10 p.m. from Oct. 12-14, Oct. 20-21, Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31

Price: Tickets range from $27 to $35 depending on the night chosen

Location: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo, FL 33771

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is once again bringing back its popular Halloween event – Howl-O-Scream. The whole park will be transformed after hours with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and much more.

Park-goers will run into spooky characters while walking in the park and will be able to enjoy rides as well.

Dates: 7 p.m. until the park closes from now until Oct. 31

Price: Tickets range from $45 to $70 depending on the night chosen. Unlimited admission tickets range from $95 to $147

Location: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612

Have you ever heard of a haunted car wash? Well, now you have!

Tommy's Express will "make you scream for the clean" at their Tunnel of Terror car wash event.

There are multiple locations across Florida, including North Port, Pinellas Park, Spring Hill, Sarasota, Kissimmee, Port St. Lucie, Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne.

Dates: 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 27-28 (with the Spring Hill location also having the haunted car washed from Oct. 20-21)

Price: Car washes range from $20-25

This year-round haunted house lets guests travel through the manor and see residents who used to live within the walls.

"You'll hear sounds, smell scents and experience one of the nation's only year-round haunted attractions featuring live actors and state-of-the-art animatronics...," the attraction's website reads.

Dates: 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Price: Tickets start at just $18 and can be purchased at the gate.

Location: 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Universal Studios Orlando welcomes visitors back to its popular spookiest event of the year – Halloween Horror Nights.

There are multiple "killer" things to enjoy at the all-night event from 10 different haunted houses, five sinister scare zones, live entertainment, rides and more.

Event-goers can look forward to haunted houses based on Stranger Things 4, The Exorcist: Believer and The Last of Us.

Dates: 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on select nights from now until Nov. 4.

Price: Tickets start at $85. Express passes are available for purchase for $140.