Thomas Rhett takes the 'Center Point Road Tour' to Tampa

Catch him at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 4, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Look What God Gave" us — a Thomas Rhett concert right here in Tampa!

You can catch the country superstar at the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre on Sept. 4, 2021.

Rhett is taking his Center Point Road Tour, named after his 2019 album, across the U.S.

You can buy tickets to his Tampa show on the LiveNation website. Prices range from $54.25 for lawn seats to $175. If you want to get up close to the action, pit tickets are on sale for $97.25.

If you can't make it to the Tampa date, Rhett will be performing at the iTHINK Financial Amphiteatre on Sept. 3 and at Live Fest in Naples on Dec. 11.

The MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre has updated its policies to reduce staff contact with guest belongings. Concertgoers will only be able to bring in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”).