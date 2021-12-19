Paul vs Woodley II: Jake Paul 'Leaves No Doubt' with KO to finish off Tyron Woodley

Paul remains undefeated 5-0 with 4 KOs, according to CBS Sports.

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul made good on his promise to win "no problem" over Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley.

The pay-per-view rematch took place Saturday night at AMALIE Arena.

It was the second time this year the two went head-to-head with each other. Paul beat Woodley back in August.

On Saturday, Paul won again with a KO in the 6th round. He remains undefeated 5-0 with 4 KOs, according to CBS Sports.

This second meeting between the two fighters was dubbed "Leave No Doubt" after Paul squeaked out a win in August with a split decision over Woodley, CBS Sports reports.

"This is as real as it f---ing gets, just like my right hand," Paul said following his victory. "I told you I was going to f--- him up."

ESPN says before Paul's knockout win, the fight was "lackluster." In fact, the fight elicited many boos from the crowd during the first five rounds, CBS Sports says.

Paul's original opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced to pull out of their scheduled bout because of a medical issue that reportedly impacted his training.

Prior to the rematch, the two constantly threw jabs with their words during a news conference.

Paul wore a ski mask during the final press conference before the match and said his second dance with Woodley in the ring wouldn't be a problem at all.