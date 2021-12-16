'This is a bank robbery': Jake Paul prepares for rematch with Tyron Woodley, says winning is 'no problem'

The two competitors constantly threw jabs with their words during a news conference, taunting each other while claiming they will be the one to come out on top.

TAMPA, Fla — Tensions are high leading into the weekend as Jake Paul prepares to face off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

This will be the second time this year the two go head to head with each other after Paul beat Woodley back in August.

Paul, who wore a ski mask during the final press conference before the match, says his second dance with Woodley in the ring won't be a problem at all.

"They're like 'Oh you got Tyron Woodley now,' no problem. That's why I got the ski mask on," he explained "They're gonna give me a big bag to beat the guy I already beat? This is a bank robbery."

Woodley said this rematch is happening for a reason and is a part of "alignment."

"I just need to go out there and get it done this time," Woodley said during the conference.

While questions were being asked, the two competitors constantly threw jabs with their words, taunting each other while claiming they will be the ones to come out on top.

"We...added to his contract that if he can knock me out, he'll get a $500,000 bonus on top," Paul explained. "I don't need nothing, I already got everything."

Paul's original opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced to pull out of their scheduled bout because of a medical issue that reportedly impacted his training.

"I...thought to myself it's funny how these professionals like Tommy Fury... gets sick, breaks a rib and doesn't want to fight," Paul said. "I've fought sick, I've fought hurt, you gotta go in there and get the job done."

The rematch will be called "Leave No Doubt" and air on Showtime PPV. It'll be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 18 from AMALIE Arena. The professional cruiserweight bout is scheduled for eight rounds. The contract weight is 192.

“Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt," Paul said in a statement Wednesday.

The Showtime PPV event will include three other pro boxing matches.

The co-main event will see seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champ Amanda Serrano take on 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez. In both their professional boxing debuts, legendary NFL No. 3 all-time leading rusher Frank Gore will battle three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams. The live broadcast will begin with undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro against unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound prospect Yomar Alamo.