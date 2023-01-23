Nickelback to rock MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre in July

The band will be joined by special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hey, Rockstars: Iconic rock band Nickelback is rolling through Tampa Bay this summer.

The "Get Rollin' Tour," named after the Grammy-nominated band's 10th studio album, stops on Saturday, July 29, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at LiveNation.com.

Fans can catch timeless hits like "Photograph" and "How You Remind Me" on the 38-city tour featuring special guests Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Superfans can also purchase VIP packages, which include perks like premium seating, a specially-designed Nickelback concert shirt, a collectible tour poster, a set of Nickelback guitar picks and early entry to the venue.

"Get Rollin'" — Nickelback's first album in five years — debuted at No. 2 across current rock and alternative charts. Described as "a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration," the album continues the band's international legacy.

The four-piece band, led by frontman Chad Kroeger, has sold more than 50 million units worldwide. According to Nielsen Soundscan, their smash hit, "How You Remind Me," was the most-played song on U.S. Radio in the 2000's decade, with more than 1.2 million spins.

The song earned Billboard's title of "Top Rock Song of the Decade" and led Nickelback to be named the "most successful rockband of the decade" by the publication in 2009.