Taylor Swift projected to bring millions of dollars to Tampa Bay-area economy

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s going to be a busy three days for the city of Tampa.

Starting Thursday, Taylor Swift will perform her first of three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans celebrated early on Wednesday, with some saying they lined up at 2 a.m. to purchase exclusive merchandise outside the stadium. Hot items got sold out more than an hour after gates were opened.

Whether it was posters or sweaters, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Fans like Fernanda Dajir traveled with her mother from Bolivia for the concerts. Tampa is the only city in Florida to host Swift during the tour.

Despite sold-out hot items and the mishap with Ticketmaster, some Swifties said they’re ready to put it behind them and enjoy the performances.

Visit Tampa Bay states the concerts will project $730,000 in taxes into the area's economy alone, but that doesn’t include money spent on dining out, shopping, hotels and other amenities offered in the area.

“You can't underscore enough the economic impact,” Santiago Corrada, Visit Tampa Bay president and CEO, said.

Hotels are projected to be up 60% on Thursday, 71% on Friday and 87% on Saturday, according to Visit Tampa Bay.

On top of Swift’s tour in town, Corrada said more money is being poured into the city with the recent conclusion of the Frozen Four championship, the Tampa Bay Rays’ winning streak and travel records shattered over spring break.