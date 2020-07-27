What you need to know Monday, July 27, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay and thanks for waking up with with us on the Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's a beautiful start to another work week.

These are the top stories you need to know to start your week.

Following the guidelines 📚

To go back to the classroom or to continue virtual learning: that is the question many families face as the deadlines to decide what to do as the school year approaches.

While many districts across the Tampa Bay area have released plans to reopen safely, how close are those plans to the guidelines sent out by the CDC?

It depends on the district. But one thing everywhere seems to agree on is requiring masks in the classroom.

You can find a list of what school districts plan to do here.

Keep it up, St. Pete!

As the state continues to see a coronavirus case positivity rate in the teens, one of its larger counties has met a benchmark.

As of July 25, Pinellas County is reporting a 4.9 percent COVID-19 case positivity rate, according to the Florida Department of Health's county-by-county coronavirus report.

The dip below 5 percent comes after data showed the county saw a fluctuating drop from a 10.2 percent positivity rate reported on July 13.

Calling all Tiger King fans 🐯

While the attention around Netflix's seven-episode docuseries "Tiger King" may have slowed, a family's search for answers in their father's cold case has not.

Attention to Jack "Don" Lewis' nearly 24-year-old cold case resurfaced after the third episode of the docuseries looked into the disappearance of Big Cat Rescue CEO, Carole Baskin's second husband. In the episode, Joe Exotic alleges Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Now, five months later, his family is set to make "a few announcements" regarding his case on Aug. 10, according to a press release.