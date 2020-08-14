What you need to know for Friday, August 14, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Let's take a look at the biggest headlines of the day.

Today is decision day 🏈

The Florida High School Athletic Association is meeting this morning to make a decision about fall sports.

Last month the board voted to postpone the fall season until August 24, but that decision could change.

The meeting comes days after The Big 10 and Pac-12 officially bowed out of a fall football season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Survey says 📝

The results are in: A majority of Floridians are still worried about coronavirus.

That's according to a statewide survey done by researchers with the University of South Florida School of Public Affairs.

The survey also showed Floridians want a statewide mask mandate. Out of the 600 Floridians surveyed between July 30 to Aug. 10, 87 percent would support a statewide mask mandate with another 73 percent "strongly" supporting it.

Can't win them all⚡

After a historic win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning fell Thursday during Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 2 in Toronto did not find the same momentum for the Bolts who took a 3-1 loss.