SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay is full of hidden gems and you can add the Weurth Sanctuary to the list.

The unique house was built in the 1950s by architect Floyd Wuerth, who was once a student of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

"This home is special. There's actually only 2 or 3 homes left that were done by Floyd Wuerth." says Laura Marie, real estate professional with Keller Williams Realty.

This mid-century home was originally designed by Weurth for his wife Rosa and is now on the market for $670,000.

"The home has a lot of original work here. If you look at the woodwork all the way around, it's incredible and the saw-tooth window all of those things are completely authentic," says Marie.

You can find the several thousand square-foot home, along with its two private guest houses and heated saltwater pool, on 175 21st Ave. in St. Petersburg.

"This home was designed in love, it's been filled with love... the next person who's going to be here is going to love it the way the current owners do, the way I do. There's a story to be told." says Marie.

