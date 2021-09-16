Whale rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium center of new documentary

The world premiere of the 30-minute documentary is Thursday, Sept. 16.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from the pilot whales' release in 2019.

They were stranded. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium came to their rescue.

Now, that incredible whale rescue is the subject of a new documentary. And, you can catch the 30-minute film on the big screen at the aquarium.

"Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale" will have its world premiere at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's brand new theatre.

The documentary details the 2019 rescue of five pilot whales stranded on the beach 14 miles south of CMA's marine life hospital.

Tickets are $20. A "pre-show mingle" starts at 5 p.m. and the screening begins at 5:45 p.m. And, stick around for a panel discussion right after with cast members from the documentary.

If you're not able to make the premiere in person, you can still catch it online. You'll need to register.