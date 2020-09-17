'Farewell Castro, good boy!' Police department mourns loss of K-9 officer

K-9 Castro was diagnosed with a brain tumor just a week before he died.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is mourning the loss of it's Police Service Dog, Castro. He died September 11, 2020, from complications related to a brain tumor.

Castro worked up until his death, serving the police department as a dual-purpose patrol/narcotics canine. He joined the force on July 8, 2014, working with Officer Blackwell. Together they responded to thousands of calls for service during Castro's six years with the department. He was also called in hundreds of times by the Drug Enforcement Unit and SWAT.

We are sad to announce that SPD K9 Castro passed away from complications related to a brain tumor last week. For more information - https://t.co/24oIvrDhoR pic.twitter.com/GhSqJEczpF — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 15, 2020

The police department says Castro was diagnosed with a brain tumor the same week he died.

"We are sad that it progressed so quickly, but we are glad that he did not have to suffer. PSD Castro was an extraordinary Police Canine and he will be sorely missed. Farewell Castro, Good Boy!"

What other people are reading right now: