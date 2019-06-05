An Ohio man has checked a beer-only diet off his bucket list and lost some weight along the way.

Instead of giving up alcohol for Lent, Del Hall decided to do the opposite and only drink beer for the 46 days. According to CBS Cincinnati, Hall lost 44 pounds during the “liquid bread” diet.

Previous: 'Liquid Bread': Man vows to only drink beer for Lent

Hall said he got the idea from an ancient tradition that monks practiced in the 1600s.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall told CBS Cincinnati when he started the diet. “So, the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of lent.”

Hall said he feels like he’s in his 20s again.

His biggest obstacle was constantly being surrounded by food and beer when he was out. He said the smell was so good he was tempted.

Despite being surrounded by temptation, Hall said he didn’t cheat.

For Hall’s first meal post fast, he ate guacamole and washed it down with a beer.



