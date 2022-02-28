Hillsborough County brings back emergency rental assistance program

Those struggling to make rent payments can apply starting Tuesday, March 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — Those struggling to pay rent in Hillsborough County can once again apply for help paying the bills.

Along with the city of Tampa, the county has received an additional $28 million in federal funding to help those unable to pay rent or utilities due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The news comes after Hillsborough County temporarily closed the program in January after reaching its funding limit.

According to the county's website, the emergency rental assistance program is intended "to prevent recipients from experiencing further financial hardship or additional consequences to living conditions."

The money will be given to renters on a case-by-case basis who are either past due on rent or utility payments or at-risk of missing future payments.

Hillsborough County will begin accepting applications for the emergency rental assistance program starting Tuesday, March 1.

Landlords are also encouraged to actively participate in the rental assistance program. Their registration is required as they'll be receiving payments directly from the program on behalf of the tenants.