NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a New Port Richey woman slapped her husband and stabbed his bed to "shock" him and "sober him up."

Deputies say Amber Lynnee Grace, 39, got into an argument with her husband and slapped him in the face. The victim told deputies he walked away from Grace and went to his bedroom while she stayed on the couch.

According to an arrest report, the victim told deputies he woke up and saw Grace standing over him with a kitchen knife raised above her head. Deputies say they believe Grace then stabbed the bed near the pillow where her husband's head was.

Deputies say Grace admitted to slapping the victim and said she thought slapping him would "help his intoxication level," according to the arrest report.

The arrest report said Grace stabbed the bed to "shock" him.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.