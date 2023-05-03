33-year-old man accused of setting fire that spread to several Pasco County townhomes

Joseph Newman was charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide and arson.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is accused of starting a fire that spread to several townhomes in Pasco County on March 4.

Joseph Newman was arrested by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office based on warrants from the Pasco Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning and was charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide and arson.

Newman set a van on fire in the Boardwalk Street area of Holiday that spread to four townhomes, cars and boats catching fire, a spokesperson for the Pasco Sheriff's Office said.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said that all the affected homes were a complete loss and it took about an hour and a half to put the fire out.