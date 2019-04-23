LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a detention deputy was fired and arrested after allegedly battering an inmate.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows former Pinellas County deputy James Moran forced inmate Mario Christo to do pushups inside the Pinellas County Jail. The video also shows Moran kicking Christo in the ribs.

When Christo was unable to do 50 consecutive pushups and rested in a plank position, deputies say Moran kicked him.

The Jan. 11 incident reportedly started when Christo tossed a cookie to a bird landing on top of a garbage dumpster. Moran asked who threw the cookie and used profanity, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

"It was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen," Gualtieri said. "People don't need to be treated that way."

Moran, 57, is charged with one count of simple battery. He worked with the sheriff's office since Nov. 26, 2012, according to county records. The sheriff's office has since fired Moran.

According to Gualtieri, Moran admitted it was not the first time he's forced inmates to do pushups.

Christo, 31, was in jail for disorderly content and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 364 days. Authorities released Christo from jail on April 16.

On Tuesday, Christo was arrested again. He is charged with two counts of burglary.

