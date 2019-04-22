CLEARWATER, Fla. — A retail worker was dragged roughly 20 feet by a car after trying to confront a pair of shoplifters in Clearwater, police say.

The Clearwater Police Department posted surveillance video of the terrifying ordeal which happened at the Dollar General store on Myrtle Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two women walk into the store before leaving as the male employee chases them outside. Investigators say he tried to confront them in the parking lot, but the driver of the getaway vehicle threw the black Nissan Altima into reverse -- trapping the worker between the door and the car frame. He was dragged approximately 20 feet before falling to the pavement, according to law enforcement.

Police say the employee was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The two women face possible strong-arm robbery and aggravated battery charges, according to Clearwater police.

Officers said their vehicle had a temporary tag. If you have any information that could help investigators find them, you are urged to call 727-562-4242.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.