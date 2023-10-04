After 21-year-old man was shot, killed in Tampa, family is looking for answers

Jaquan Brown would've been 22 years old Friday April 14. It's the day his family will hold his funeral.

TAMPA, Fla. — A young father shot and killed has left his family empty and looking for answers.

Tampa Police say a man was found shot and killed inside a car Tuesday evening on March 28, 2023. His family is now identifying him as Jaquan Brown, a loving dad to a 5-year-old girl.

"Who would've ever expected this? We're burying him on his birthday," his aunt Anequa Hill said.

Brown would've been 22 years old Friday, April 14. Instead of celebrating his next chapter in life, his heartbroken family says they're trying to make sure he has a proper funeral.

Shortly before 6 p.m., law enforcement arrived at the area of East Idell Street after receiving a report that someone had been shot, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

At the scene, police say they found a man dead who appeared to be in his early to mid-20s in the front seat of a black Nissan sedan with upper body gunshot wounds.

"Whoever was out there they know. They know what happened," Brown's aunt, Dana Denmark, said. "So that's why we need the community to step up. They have to contact the Tampa Police Department and say what they know. We need to get this person off the streets because if they struck once, they'll strike again."

His family is pleading with the Tampa community hoping to get justice and closure.

"I got a call that day that just said something happened to Jay Jay," Brown's mom, Shanika Staten, said. "Once I finally found out how to get there to him, I went over there and that was, I'm still in disbelief that that was him."

Staten, still shaken by what she saw, said the young father was doing all he could to be the best for his daughter.

"Breathing is different without him," Staten said. "It's just something missing. It's just everything is just different."

Tampa police says they are now working to locate any potential witnesses and determine who is responsible for shooting and killing the man.

The murder investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130. People can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.