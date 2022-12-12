Tampa man receives death penalty for 2018 murder of girlfriend and child

A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty to Judge Christopher Sabella in November 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa judge sentenced a man to death a little over one year after a jury found him guilty of murdering his then-girlfriend and her son.

Tyrone Johnson, 46, shot and killed Stephanie Willis and 10-year-old Ricky "Ryon" Willis in 2018 during an argument over what to watch on television.

Johnson told detectives he shot the woman and her son out of self-defense, however, through examining evidence, the investigators found Johnson was not under attack.

"Instead, detectives determined that Johnson and his girlfriend got into an argument over what the family would watch on TV, and during that confrontation, Johnson shot her multiple times," the state attorney's office wrote in a statement back in 2021. "As this nightmare was unfolding, his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son tried to hide from Johnson.

"Terrified, he crawled under his bed to keep from being found."

Investigators said Johnson moved Willis' and Ryon's bodies so he could "stage the scene" for his 911 call and falsely claim that he was acting in self-defense.

