Man arrested for killing man near Hillsborough County convenience store

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man near a Hillsborough County convenience store, deputies said.

Willie Hunter, 43, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

The agency's investigation began over the weekend when deputies were called just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14 to the area of East Mohawk Avenue and Orient Road near a Wawa convenience store. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man dead with upper body trauma.

The investigation then led detectives to Hunter, who was believed to be connected to the murder. A warrant for his arrest was issued on the above charges.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a previous statement that Hunter, who was believed to be homeless, should be considered "armed and dangerous."

"Our detectives are working tirelessly to find him, but if anyone comes in contact with him first, please use caution and contact us immediately," the sheriff added at the time.