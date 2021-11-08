Ralph Wilcox is stepping down as provost of the University of South Florida

He is planning to stay with the institution in a faculty role.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another high-ranking leader at the University of South Florida is stepping down.

Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox announced Monday that he would be departing his current position in 2022 to spend more time with family. He is expected to stay with USF in a faculty role.

Former President Steven C. Currall recently retired in August.

USF said the search for Wilcox's replacement would begin in the spring. The plan is to hire his successor not long after a new president is hired.

"Wilcox has agreed to remain as provost and assist in the transition for as long as is needed," a USF spokesperson wrote in a message announcing the leadership shakeup.

Wilcox has been provost since 2008 and worked at USF for almost two decades.

“Serving as provost and executive vice president at USF since January 2008 has been the greatest privilege of my professional career,” Wilcox wrote in a statement.

In a letter to the USF community, he said he believed the university's position had "never been stronger" – including factoring in student and faculty accomplishments and the recent consolidation.

"Our national and international stature is stronger than ever, which is proud testament to the remarkably talented people at USF – our faculty, staff, leadership, students, alumni, donors and friends of the university," Wilcox added.

In a farewell announcement, USF references several accomplishments during Wilcox's tenure. Among them were increased diversity in enrollment, improved graduation rates, and the university becoming only the third institution in Florida to be designated as a preeminent research university.

Wilcox is also credited with developing the Provost’s Scholars Program, which has let hundreds of high-performing students accelerate their bachelor's degree studies to graduate in three years.

“During Provost Wilcox’s tenure at USF, he has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to student success and academic excellence," USF Interim President Rhea Law wrote. "His comprehensive approach to student success has made an impact on hundreds of thousands of students.”