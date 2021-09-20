USF wants to know who the community thinks should be the school's next president

The deadline for the online survey is Sept. 30.

TAMPA, Fla — It's been more than two weeks since Rhea Law was confirmed as the University of South Florida's interim president. Now, all eyes are on the future of the university's leadership as USF launches a survey asking who should be the permanent replacement.

The survey is being distributed to USF students, faculty staff, alumni and "other supporters." The feedback received will help shape the position and aid in recruiting candidates, the university says.

Law was appointed to the interim position last month following former university president, Dr. Steven Currall, announcing his retirement. Dr. Currall served as president for just two years and attributed his health and need for more time with family as reasons for his departure.

Law has held numerous leadership roles within the community including as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs, according to a news release from the school. Other major accomplishments include becoming the first honorary commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base and serving on the board of directors of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.