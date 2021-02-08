Rhea Law confirmed as USF's interim president by Florida Board of Governors

Law has noted she will not be applying for the permanent president position.

The Florida Board of Governors has officially confirmed Rhea Law, a USF alumna with decades of experience, to step in as the university's interim president.

Law's latest confirmation comes one month after the University of South Florida Board of Trustees unanimously appointed her to the position.

“Rhea brings a wealth of experience to USF, both academically and in ties to the USF community,” Syd Kitson, the chair of the Board of Governors, said in a statement. “As a former chair of the USF Board of Trustees, Rhea has an intimate knowledge of the university that will make her a strong and effective leader and advocate for the university.”

Law is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees. She made history as the board's first and only female chair, a position she held for four years. The university says she also served on the last two Presidental Search Advisory Committees.

Law has held numerous leadership roles within the community including as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs, according to a news release from the school. Other major accomplishments include becoming the first honorary commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base and serving on the board of directors of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I thank the Florida Board of Governors for confirming my appointment as USF’s interim president,” Law said in a statement. “I’m honored to serve my alma mater by enabling USF to continue its momentum and create a solid foundation for our next president to build upon.”

Since beginning her term as USF's interim president, Law has met with members of the university's community and presided over the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies.

