MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Administrative Hearings in Tallahassee has ruled in favor of the Manatee County School Board in revoking the charter for one of its schools, 10News confirmed Friday.

The state department said the school board acted correctly when it revoked Lincoln Memorial Academy's charter.

The Manatee County School Board petitioned to pull Lincoln's charter starting on Aug. 6.

Lincoln Memorial Academy, one of Manatee County’s newest charter schools, has been running on a financial deficit for months.

Florida’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, sent several letters and emails to Lincoln Memorial’s governing board and to the Manatee County School District. The letters and emails take aim at the head of Lincoln Memorial Academy: principal Eddie Hundley.

One letter outlines how Hundley’s teaching certificate has been revoked for five years. Because of that, Hundley is not allowed to work in positions that require direct contact with children.

Corcoran goes on to say since Hundley can’t legally work as a school administrator, it would be in the best interest of the students if the school’s governing board stopped paying him.

The letters ended by saying the district and the school had until July 23 to come up with a corrective action plan.

