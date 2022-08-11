County-by-county list of Tampa Bay area school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Nicole became a tropical storm Tuesday as it continues an approach toward Florida's east coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole as it's expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the east coast Wednesday.

Already, closures have been announced.

Check out our county-by-county list of school closures across the Tampa Bay area.

Hardee County

The Hardee County School District will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, the school system announced.

The school will later determine if schools will reopen Friday, Nov. 11, after Nicole passes.

Highlands County

Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in Highlands County because of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

School operations are expected to return to normal Friday.

Hillsborough County

At this time, Hillsborough County Public Schools has not announced any closures this week ahead of the storm, and school will continue as it normally would.

Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement that the school will wait until Wednesday morning to determine whether or not to close school on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Pasco County

All Pasco County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, including before and after-school activities.

Wednesday will continue as normal, according to the school district.

Schools will reopen on Friday, Nov. 11, for Pasco County. At this time, the closed school day will not impact the one-week Thanksgiving break, school leaders say.

Pinellas County

At this time, school will continue as normal Wednesday, Nov. 9, and for the remainder of the week, Pinellas County Schools announced.

Any changes will be announced in the days to come.

Polk County

School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, but after-school activities for Wednesday are canceled, the school system announced. School is canceled altogether on Thursday.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a planned closed day in observance of Veterans Day.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Schools will continue school as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9. However, after-school activities on Wednesday must end by 5 p.m., the school system said.

Further updates will be determined Wednesday.

By midweek, people across much of Florida should be ready for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, including the threat of coastal erosion, strong winds and heavy rain.