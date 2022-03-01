University of South Florida names 2 finalists in presidential search

Interim president Rhea Law and Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley (U.S. Army, Ret.) are advancing to the interview stage.

TAMPA, Fla. — The candidate field for the University of South Florida's next president has narrowed with the search committee announcing two finalists.

In a letter to the "USF Community," USF Presidential Search Committee Chair and Vice-Chair of the USF Board of Trustees, Mike Griffin said interim president Rhea Law and Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley (U.S. Army, Ret.) will be advancing to the interview stage.

"I want to again thank you for your enthusiasm and trust as we search for USF’s next president. This decision is incredibly important to the future of our university, and we appreciate how much engagement we’ve had with our community over the last seven months, including many of you," Griffin wrote.

The university began its search in 2021 after Dr. Steven Currall announced his retirement saying his health and spending more time with his family were the reasons behind his departure.

The search committee will interview both Law and Lt. Gen. Talley from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Traditions Hall at the Gibbons Alumni Center.

Post interview, each candidate will be evaluated and could be recommended for further evaluation and interview by the Board of Trustees. The board will be responsible for naming the university's next president who will be subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

"As we have done throughout the search process, we will continue to keep you updated. We are deeply grateful for your trust, support and participation," Griffin wrote.

Here's what to know about each finalist:

Rhea Law

In Sept. 2021, the Florida Board of Governors officially confirmed Law, a USF alumna with decades of experience, to step in as the university's interim president.

“Rhea brings a wealth of experience to USF, both academically and in ties to the USF community,” Syd Kitson, the chair of the Board of Governors, said in a statement at the time. “As a former chair of the USF Board of Trustees, Rhea has an intimate knowledge of the university that will make her a strong and effective leader and advocate for the university.”

Law is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees. She made history as the board's first and only female chair, a position she held for four years. The university says she also served on the last two Presidental Search Advisory Committees.

Law has held numerous leadership roles within the community including as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs, according to a news release from the school. Other major accomplishments include becoming the first honorary commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base and serving on the board of directors of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

The presidential search committee noted that Law originally agreed to not apply for the role but was invited in February 2022 to join the candidate pool.

"While she initially agreed not to apply for the permanent position, two weeks ago she was invited to do so by our search firm consultant, Alberto Pimentel, following a number of nominations for her candidacy among stakeholders both within the university and across the Tampa Bay region," Griffin's letter reads.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley (U.S. Army, Ret.)

Lt. Gen. Talley, who currently serves as a senior executive, also has experience in military, academic corporate and government positions, according to the university.

During his military career, USF says Lt. Gen. Talley completed duty in the United States, Korea, Kuwait and Iraq before retiring in 2016. Some of the medals and awards he's received include two Army Distinguished Medals and three Bronze Star Medals.

"His service culminated in 2012 when he was appointed to the rank of lieutenant general and to a four-year term as the 32nd chief of Army Reserve & seventh commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command," USF wrote.

Lt. Gen. Talley is currently serving as a member of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition out of Washington D.C. and as the president and CEO of The Public Private Partnership Initiatives (P31) Group.