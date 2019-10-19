SARASOTA, Fla — As Tropical Storm Nestor stirs in the Gulf, the Tampa Bay area is seeing a number of cancellations.

The Sarasota Police Department announced Friday night on Facebook that the First Watch Half Marathon, 5K race and 10K race will now take place on Oct. 20. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

