If you're exposed to COVID, the CDC recommends waiting 5 days until getting tested

TAMPA, Fla. — With COVID cases on the rise, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are making new recommendations.

CDC officials said Wednesday if you came in contact with someone who has COVID, wait five days to get tested. On day five, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, that is when you will get the most accurate results.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," Walensky stated.

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather."

Walensky held a briefing with Doctor Anthony Fauci explaining the first five days someone is infected with COVID is when that person is more likely to spread the virus. Health officials emphasized the omicron variant is highly transmissible.

Health officials also emphasized PCR tests are the most accurate. If an antigen test is all a person can get, they recommend taking that test.

CDC officials talked about how they are working to increase the supply of tests to make them more available.

If you are looking for a testing site, there are new sites opening in both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.