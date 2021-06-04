Florida halts daily COVID-19 updates, switches to weekly reports

The state is also reportedly ending its daily COVID-19 dashboard.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has ended its daily COVID-19 case and vaccination reports.

Instead, the state has switched to a weekly reporting system.

The news, first reported by The Miami Herald, comes as reported positive coronavirus cases have dropped in recent weeks. And, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state are at their lowest in over a year.

According to the state's data, Florida's percent positivity rate in May stayed below 5 percent. And, the number of new cases has continued to drop, the latest report saying 11,901 new cases were reported between May 28 and June 3.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management stated in a release last week COVID-19 case and vaccination daily reporting would transition to weekly beginning June 4. The news was included as part of the state's announcement it would be transitioning out of emergency operations to locally-led public health efforts.

The Florida Department of Health's website currently has its first weekly report listed on its site.

According to the Herald, the state's COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated.

“More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated — accounting for more than half of Florida’s eligible population. Eighty-five percent of Florida’s seniors are vaccinated. Florida’s case positivity has been below 5% for more than three weeks. Cases in seniors ages 65 and older are the lowest since early in the pandemic,” Florida Department of Health spokesperson Weesam Khoury said in a statement to the Herald.

“Infections and disease control is a core function of the Florida Department of Health. The department will continue to adapt and respond to COVID-19 to protect public health statewide. Nearly 90% of the population is eligible for the vaccine, and widely available statewide.”

According to the state's latest report, 53 percent of all eligible Floridians have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a total of 10,191,622 people.

Florida has reported 2,289,332 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. A total of 36,985 people have died in Florida after being diagnosed with COVID-19.