Florida received 48,538 COVID-19 test results yesterday. A record 16.27% were positive.

The state has seen 14 straight days of the number of new confirmed cases being above 5,000.

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 7,347 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus on July 6.

The agency also reported another 63 people in Florida had died from COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the state surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases, and as of Tuesday's report, the state says 213,794 positive cases have been confirmed in Florida since mid-March.

Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany, which has 83.02 million residents -- more than 3.86 times the population of Florida.

The state broke the single-day record again on July 4 with 11,458 new cases confirmed for July 3, the highest number since tracking began. Saturday's reported also coincided with the most total test results being submitted so far with more than 85,000 received from labs on July 3.

Tuesday's report showed 48,538 test results were turned in on July 6. Of those tests, the state said 16.27 percent were positive, the highest positivity rate reported yet.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.

And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.

For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.

Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.

Hospitalizations

t's difficult to track just how many people are hospitalized with coronavirus at any given point in Florida. Since the pandemic began, the state said a total of 16,425 residents have been hospitalized.

However, that count includes anyone who was hospitalized at any point during their illness. It does not show the number of people currently in the hospital.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) does update hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Some counties have taken steps to illustrate that information. For example, Pinellas County offers a daily look at coronavirus hospitalizations in the area.

While most counties don't say exactly how many of their beds are being occupied by coronavirus patients at a given moment, we can use the total ICU bed occupancy as an indicator of how full hospitals are right now.

As of Tuesday morning in Florida, 16.71 percent of the state's 6,007 adult ICU beds were available compared with 33.78 percent of the state's 598 total pediatric ICU beds.

All that is according to the Agency for Health Care Administration's data.

In total, based on the data below, 205 of the Tampa Bay area's 1,326 adult ICU beds were open as of Monday morning. That means about 15.5 percent were available.

Around the Tampa Bay area, here is the breakdown:

Citrus: 9 of 35 adult ICU beds available

DeSoto: 4 of 8 adult ICU beds available

Hardee: No ICU data

Hernando: 8 of 63 adult ICU beds available

Highlands: 4 of 28 adult ICU beds available

Hillsborough: 50 of 391 adult ICU beds available

Manatee: 29 of 92 adult ICU beds available

Pasco: 16 of 138 adult ICU beds available

Pinellas: 43 of 293 adult ICU beds available

Polk: 12 of 165 adult ICU beds available

Sarasota: 30 of 113 adult ICU beds available

**Editor's Note: The state doesn't offer ICU availability for Hardee County. But, for some perspective: as of Sunday morning, two of the county's 25 hospital beds were available for an 8 percent availability.