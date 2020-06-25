New COVID-19 numbers: Florida reports another 5,004 cases

Lawmakers are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide face mask order as the number of new cases continues to spike.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A day after hitting a new high for new cases in a single day, Florida reported another 5,004 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new case reports come from the Florida Department of Health, which on Wednesday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases with 5,508. That number is the highest reported in a single day since tracking began.

Thursday marks the second time new cases were reported at more than 5,000.

There have now been 114,018 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida as of June 25.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

June 18 : 3,207

: 3,207 June 19 : 3,822

: 3,822 June 20: 4,049

4,049 June 21: 3,494

3,494 June 22: 2,926

2,926 June 23: 3,286

3,286 June 24 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 25: 5,004

As of Thursday morning, the state reported a percent positivity rate for new cases at 8.72 percent, which is a drop from Wednesday's at 15.91 percent.

Infectious disease experts say the new data coming in daily on coronavirus numbers in Florida is alarming.

"We don't want to see this. You don't want to see another giant peak. That brings us back to where we were at the start of this pandemic," Dr. Jill Roberts with the University of South Florida Public Health said.

Doctors say the virus is spreading rapidly while the median age of those getting sick continues to fall. And, experts at USF are predicting another spike in two weeks.

On Wednesday, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced the states will require visitors from states with COVID-19 hotspots to quarantine upon arrival. The advisory impacts travelers from Florida and eight other states.

As Florida continues to see jumps in new cases, some Tampa Bay area leaders have implemented or are considering mandatory face mask orders. As of Thursday, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties have enacted face mask orders following in the steps of cities like St. Petersburg and Tampa.

And, some lawmakers from Florida are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide order requiring face masks. The call comes from 13 lawmakers and led by Representatives Donna Shalala (FL-27) and Debbie Wasserman Shultz (FL-23).

“As positive cases surge and hospitalizations increase, it is imperative that you take data-driven action to help protect Floridians, our families, and our communities from the dangers of COVID-19,” the Members wrote to DeSantis in a letter sent Tuesday.

The lawmakers said their ask falls in line with recommendations by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, who said, "all individuals in Florida should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible."

