Tampa Bay couple remembers journey home 1 year after being trapped on a cruise ship due to COVID-19

After spending weeks in quarantine, they now appreciate home and family more than ever.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Exactly one year ago, Florida confirmed its first COVID-19 cases.

But, before it spread quickly here in the U.S., it was a cruise ship off the coast of Japan that became the focus of the outbreak.

The Diamond Princess was out for a two week voyage with more than 3,700 passengers. Among them, a couple from Crystal River in Citrus County. What happened on board that ship and several others would change the cruise industry and many lives for good.

"You never think that you can't get home again and I think that has to be in everybody's mind."

But a year ago, Phil and Gay Courter had no idea that one of their favorite vacations, a cruise, could quickly become a nightmare when another passenger tested positive for COVIID-19.

"On the ship itself we had talks about, 'Are we going to die from this? Is this it? is this what's going to take us away?'" said Gay and Phil agreed. "It was terrifying we know for a lot of people on board."

They were confined to their cabin for nearly two weeks. Then Gay said they were taken to Texas where they had to quarantine at an Air Force Base.

By early March, the Courters were finally allowed to return home to Crystal River.

They later found out that nearly 700 of their fellow passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

"We're feeling very lucky, we never got sick in spite of the exposure on the Diamond Princess," the couple said.

Throughout the last year, the Courters have been very careful, but still keeping busy.

"So, I wrote a book about the experience in detail, and Phil what did you do?" Gay said.

"Well, I put together a film using all the clips and interviews," Phil said.

Gay said this past year has given them a new appreciation for home and each other.

"In this past year, I've never been happier. Every day I'm happy, I'm so in love with my husband. We made it through this together."

The Courters are now fully vaccinated and flew to Boston last week to visit grandkids they haven't seen in more than a year!