Disney World reducing social distancing requirements at parks

CELEBRATION, Fla. — The most magical place on earth is tweaking its COVID-19 safety protocols once again.
Earlier this month, Walt Disney World announced it would cease requiring temperature checks for its cast members and guests by May 16. Now, the theme park resort says it will gradually reduce its "physical distancing measures" for guests across many areas of the parks.
However, the minimum 6-feet requirement will remain in some areas, including dining locations, stores and places where guests can take off their masks temporarily.
According to WDW News Today, Disney World has also made a slight change to its parking requirements and is no longer requiring cars to park in every other parking space.
The theme park resort's announcement comes after Universal Orlando announced it would reduce its social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Face coverings are still required at Walt Disney World parks. For a full list of current COVID-19 safety protocols, click here.
