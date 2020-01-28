OCOEE, Fla — It’s a big backlog stemming from the disastrous overhaul of the SunPass system.

More than $100,000,000 worth of tolls remain unpaid, and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise wants to balance its books – soon.

That means the agency is about to send overdue SunPass and Toll-by-Plate accounts to collections. It stopped doing that during the software system debacle, but since that's been resolved, FTE says overdue bills must now be paid. Other tolling agencies like the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority started sending customers to collections months ago.

RELATED: Drivers get collection notices despite toll fees, penalties being suspended

The unpaid tolls date all the way back to June 2018, so some individuals and companies are on the hook for thousands of dollars.

FTE says customers who switch their Toll-by-Plate to a new SunPass account will be eligible to pay off their balances at the reduced toll rate, but that offer comes off the table once an account is sent to collections.

You can check your account here.

You can also watch a customer service announcement from Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise about the limited-time promotion here:

RELATED: Timeline: Florida's SunPass problems

RELATED: FDOT won't renew contract with SunPass vendor

RELATED: Now in 2nd year, Florida's SunPass saga still frustrating consumers

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter