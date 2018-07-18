Five Democrats and two Republicans are running to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate. Below are the gubernatorial candidates.

Democrats

Jeff Greene: A self-made South Florida real estate billionaire, Greene is a former Republican congressional candidate in California. He started his own private school in 2016 and has made education a big platform for his campaign. He’s also a critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, and a new TV ad shows him arguing with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Andrew Gillum: He is the current mayor of Tallahassee. At the age of 23, Gillum became the youngest person ever elected to the city’s commission in 2003. His platform consists of advocating for fair wages, healthcare, strengthening schools and gun reform.

Gwen Graham: An attorney and former U.S. representative from the Panhandle, Graham is also the daughter of former governor Bob Graham. Her platform focuses on ending high-stakes testing in education, environmental conservation, civil rights and criminal justice reform.

Chris King: He is an entrepreneur from Orlando and third generation Floridian. His platform focuses on gun safety reform, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, equality, affordable health care and affordable college.

Philip Levine: The mayor of Miami Beach is progressive and aims to “build a 21st century Florida.” His priorities are creating better-paying jobs and an economy that works for all. He aims to raise the minimum wage, invest in public education, pay teachers a fair wage, taking steps to preserve the environment and to curb gun violence.

Republicans

Ron DeSantis: He is the current U.S. Representative for Florida’s Space Coast. The 39-year-old decorated Iraq War veteran is very conservative, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He’s been endorsed by President Trump and is a regular contributor on Fox News.

Adam Putnam: The former U.S. Representative for central Florida is the current Commissioner of Agriculture. The Polk County native is very conservative and his platform focuses on gun rights, veterans, immigration reform and career training.

