More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County

All of the apartments will be available to people making 80% or less of the area median income.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County.

A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families.

“Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them," Commissioner Gwen Myers said.



The complex is called Friendship Village and is located at 1201 East 127th Avenue in Tampa.

Improvements on the complex include new roofs and HVAC systems, upgraded flooring and new fencing. All apartments will be rented to those making 80% or less of the area median income.



To fund the project, Hillsborough County provided $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grants and nearly $900,000 in State Housing Initiatives Partnership funding.

“Its collaboration its how our county today will be advanced for years to come," Myers said.