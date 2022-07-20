Ardent Hills Tampa Mill in downtown Tampa to be demolished

Removing the mill allows agencies to reconnect multiple streets that were cut off when the facility opened in 1938.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the heart of downtown Tampa, just blocks from the Florida Aquarium and Amalie Arena sits Ardent Hills Tampa Mill. The facility is permanently closed.

Sandwiched between Nebraska Ave and Meridian Ave, the 1938 mill will be demolished starting Friday. The goal of the mill's demolition is to reconnect the neighborhoods surrounding it. The facility currently blocks off four blocks of Channelside to downtown Tampa.

Tampa Downtown Partnership said flattening the site will make moving around downtown safer and easier.

What's a demolition without some pomp and circumstance? The project will begin with a ceremony. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will commemorate the start of the teardown.

A two-story building will be taken apart, piece by piece. The mill's silos will be preserved and repurposed, according to Tampa Downtown Partnership.

“This is a moment to celebrate the continued transformation of our Downtown," Lynda Remund, Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO, said. “If you stood in this spot 50 years ago, you’d be surrounded by warehouses, a lumber yard and an asphalt factory. Today, we have amazing cultural attractions, a startup hub/technology incubator, world-class hotels, and one of America’s top 50 medical schools for research. Our future is bright.”

While this facility is closed, flour production is still taking place — just down the way. The flour mill has relocated to a new, modern facility at Port Tampa Bay’s Port Redwing, near Apollo Beach.