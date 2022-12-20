Dog trapped on I-275 overpass rescued, returned to owner

Sheeba, how did you get up there?

TAMPA, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day.

Hillsborough County Animal Control rescued a dog trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, the county said. According to their statement, the dog was spotted on the overpass over the Armenia Avenue exit on Monday as cars passed by.

Later identified as "Sheeba," county leaders said she dug under the backyard fence and escaped from her home earlier that day. She eventually got herself stuck on the ledge of the overpass.