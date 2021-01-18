Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day goes on despite pandemic

Some Tampa Bay area cities are hosting socially distant events to honor MLK's legacy.

TAMPA, Fla — The COVID-19 pandemic is limiting the number -- and size -- of events for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. But that won't tarnish celebrations of his legacy. Some Tampa Bay area cities have modified events to be safe and socially distant.

St. Petersburg is known for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the area -- its annual parade. But crowds won't be allowed this year. The all-virtual parade will start at 11 a.m. and will air online.

NAACP Clearwater / Upper Pinellas County Branch is teaming up with the City of Clearwater to host a virtual program at 1 p.m. It will include a special guest speaker, U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL 10). Click here to watch.

Tampa's MLK parade is pushed back to June 19, the holiday known as Juneteenth, at Cuscaden Park. The city is still hosting a Day of Service at Borrell Park, located on E. 26th Ave. in east Tampa. Social distancing, gloves and masks are required.

Plant City also postponed its parade to April 3. That's one day before the anniversary of Dr. King's assassination. The 35th Annual Plant City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Arts Festival is still starting as scheduled and running through May 20.

The city of Lakeland canceled its annual parade due to COVID-19. In its place was a video tribute to Dr. King, which ran Saturday. Lakeland city leaders plan to bring the parade back in 2022.