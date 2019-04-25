TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has unanimously passed a closely-watched bill that would increase protections for young children in the child welfare system.

It's been dubbed "Jordan's Law," and it's named after Largo 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau Jr., who 10Investigates has covered extensively since police say his mom, Charisse Stinson, murdered him and then made up a story about him being kidnapped. His disappearance sparked an Amber Alert, but prosecutors say Stinson falsified the whole thing. She is charged with first-degree murder and making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

The bill would require certain entities to provide more training, streamline communication between law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families, strengthen requirements with regard to reporting abuse and create a pathway for more effective case management services to keep kids safe.

As 10Investigates has reported, a special review of Belliveau's case found warning signs were ignored, and communication was poor in the months leading up to his death. Largo police praised local Republican Rep. Chris Latvala, who introduced the legislation and has advocated for child welfare reform. In a statement, the police force also mentioned the case of Billy Hendrickson who died in a sweltering mobile home, leading to his father's arrest.

"These were Largo Police Department cases and they were incredibly challenging to work for many reasons," officers wrote in a statement. "We are hopeful for a similar result in the Senate and for support from Governor DeSantis. We stand ready to collaborate and work towards a safer Florida for all children. Thank you Chris Latvala, and rest in peace, Jordan and Will."

