The wife of Micheal Drejka is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband was charged with manslaughter.

In an exclusive interview with 10News Anchor Reginald Roundtree, Drejka's wife expressed her love for her husband and a feeling of helplessness as she grapples with the reality her husband is behind bars.

She says she's been harassed and threatened, through both text messages and mail to her home.

"I got to be strong for him and for myself as well…it’s not easy," she said.

Drejka, 48, fatally shot Markeis McGlockton on July 19, during an argument over a parking spot outside the Circle A convenience store.

She says this case has taken a toll on her emotionally and financially.

Drejka's wife is also trying to raise money to help her husband. But it's been difficult. Her fundraising campaign was rejected on a popular crowdfunding website because it involved a case dealing with violence and race.

"They felt that disqualified us from being able to use their platform," she explained. "...We created an account through the Zelle app.“

