11 arrested on rioting charges during Tampa's night of civil unrest

They're charged with a total of 15 felonies, including burglary, rioting, battery on a law enforcement officer and cocaine possession.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eleven people accused of rioting and looting in Tampa on May 30 and 31 are now facing felony charges.

Those 11 people are charged with a total of 15 felony crimes, including burglary, rioting, battery on a law enforcement officer and cocaine possession. 

They are accused of looting several businesses during a night of unrest -- and attempting to break into several others -- in the Hillsborough Avenue and University areas of Tampa and Temple Terrace.

Earlier this week, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren decided not to prosecute 67 people who were arrested while peacefully protesting. 

The felony charges announced today apply to a different category of people: criminals who chose to take advantage of protests to commit crimes and inflict harm, the state attorney's office said. 

More charges are expected as the state attorney’s office continues to review the evidence and more than 130 arrest reports gathered by law enforcement from May 30. The crimes happened after peaceful protests against police brutality and racial injustice following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

