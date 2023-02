The area at North 50th Street and East 23rd Avenue has reopened to traffic following an investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-year-old has died after being involved in a car crash in East Tampa, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at North 50th Street and East 23rd Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Aside from the child, FHP did not specify if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, but lanes reopened just after 6 p.m., FHP says.