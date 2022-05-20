Hillsborough deputies break window to save boy from house fire

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a boy is in serious condition after he was rescued late Thursday night from a house fire in Seffner.
Firefighters received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. about a fire at a single-family home on Joe Ebert Road near Timmons Road. Other 911 callers said a boy was still inside the house.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrived first, according to a news release from the fire department. They broke a window at the front of the house and pulled the boy to safety. Firefighters say they arrived to heavy smoke and flames which spread to about 75% of the house.
A detached garage next to the house was fully engulfed in flames, firefighters said.
Crews had the fire under control within 16 minutes.
The boy was taken to a local trauma center, where he remains in serious condition Friday morning. A man was also hospitalized but is stable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.