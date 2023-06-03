'We deserve justice': Family pleads with alleged Tampa mother's killer to turn himself in

Hillsborough County deputies say Keonte Henley, 29, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies say they are searching for a man who is accused of killing a mother of three nearly two weeks ago in Tampa.

"At this point, we're looking for Keonte Henley," Marco Villareal, spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. "He also goes by names like 'Ya Dig' and 'Dig.'"

Since Feb. 21, Deyanira Boyd has been through uncontrollable pain and suffering. They're trying to help Tonika Turner's three children plan their own mother's funeral. That's why they say they want the person deputies think is responsible to be caught now.

"My sister is gone. I'm grateful that they identified him, but he needs to be caught," Deyanira Boyd, Turner's youngest sister, said.

Turner was one of 10 siblings, the center of the family, and their everything. She was also known as "Lady Cash," a passionate rapper and singer who touched many in the East Tampa community.

"If we're the peanut butter, she's the jelly. Or we're the pancakes and she's a syrup. We just go hand and hand. It really does. You can't have one without the other. She's vibrant, vivacious, loving," Queen Herriott, another one of Turner's sisters, said.

Now, a man they don't know continues to fuel the 38-year-old's family. Henley is wanted for manslaughter with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is centered around Tampa's East 139th Avenue and leads detectives to believe he pulled the trigger.

Turner was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the early hours of Feb. 21. Her sisters say she didn't live there but was house-sitting for a family.

"To know that happened, it's just like, why did she go? Within two days of her being there that happened, it's just a lot," Boyd said.

The mother of three, two daughters ages 21 and 15, and a son who is 18, was the life of the party.

"Tonika was everybody's favorite, everybody's favorite I promise you," Boyd said.

The sisters are two of dozens in the family grieving. Their tears are the only way to cope. They're pleading with anyone who knows Henley to do the right thing.

"Tell on him. Let him know you need to go, you can't be here. You need to go. Make it right because there's a family, there's kids that still need justice for their mommy," Boyd said.

Deputies say Henley is considered to be armed and dangerous. Investigators say he may have altered his appearance by shaving his hair. If you see him or know where he may be, call the sheriff's office.