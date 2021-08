The sheriff's office says deputies will use the tool to de-escalate situations.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will be unveiling a new "non-lethal tool" to help de-escalate situations.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will present the "BolaWrap" in a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The hand-held device features a remotely launched kevlar tether that ties around a person's body.